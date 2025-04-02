i24NEWS exclusive: Trump to meet with Syrian leader during Saudi visit

U.S. President Trump will meet with Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa during his upcoming visit to Saudi Arabia in mid-May, a Syrian source told i24NEWS.

The expected meeting was arranged through the personal mediation of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Earlier this week the White House announced Trump's plans of visiting Saudi Arabia and other Mideastern countries in May.

“The president will be heading to Saudi Arabia in May. As for specific dates and details, we will be reading those out to you as soon as we possibly can,” said White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt.