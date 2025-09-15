IAEA Chief urges swift implementation of inspection deal with Iran

Recommended -

The Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Grossi, on Monday pressed for the swift enforcement of a newly reached agreement with Iran allowing the resumption of nuclear site inspections.

Speaking at the opening of the agency’s 69th General Assembly in Vienna, Grossi said the move would be “a good sign demonstrating that agreements and understandings are possible,” underscoring the importance of restoring oversight.

Iran suspended cooperation with the IAEA in June following attacks it attributed first to Israel and later to the United States against its nuclear, military, and residential facilities. Since then, negotiations have focused on rebuilding trust.

“It is now up to us, together, to implement this agreement and move forward,” Grossi told delegates.

Responding to the call, Mohammad Eslami, head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, noted that Iran’s parliament had passed a law banning cooperation with the IAEA after the attacks.

He clarified, however, that Tehran remains a party to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT). “Iran remains committed to the treaty,” Eslami said, while stressing the need for “new adjustments” to safeguard the country’s facilities and personnel. He urged a “new definition” of cooperation terms that takes Iran’s security concerns into account.

The remarks come amid mounting regional tensions and renewed international unease over the trajectory of Iran’s nuclear program.