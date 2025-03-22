IDF confirms striking military airbase in Syria

The Israeli military late on Friday caried out airstrikes targeting headquarters that previously belonged to Iranian militias in the Palmyra military airport, a spokesperson said.

The strikes targeted what remained of Iranian strategic military capabilities” in Palmyra, the IDF said.

After the fall of Bashar al-Assad's dictatorial regime in December, Israel has vowed to destroy weapons in Syria it fears could fall into the hands of jihadist terrorists who may seek to attack the Jewish state.