IDF confirms striking military airbase in Syria

The strikes targeted what remained of Iranian strategic military capabilities" in Palmyra

Smoke rises after an Israeli airstrike on an area in the outskirts of Damascus, Syria
Smoke rises after an Israeli airstrike on an area in the outskirts of Damascus, Syria

The Israeli military late on Friday caried out airstrikes targeting headquarters that previously belonged to Iranian militias in the Palmyra military airport, a spokesperson said.

The strikes targeted what remained of Iranian strategic military capabilities” in Palmyra, the IDF said. 

After the fall of Bashar al-Assad's dictatorial regime in December, Israel has vowed to destroy weapons in Syria it fears could fall into the hands of jihadist terrorists who may seek to attack the Jewish state.

