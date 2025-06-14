On IDF's chart of eliminated Iranian security leaders, Qaani listed as still alive

The Israeli military on Saturday confirmed it eliminated the head of intelligence for the Iranian armed forces, Gholam-Reza Marhabi, as well as the commander of the IRGC’s surface-to-surface missile array, Mohammad Bagheri, two more senior names confirmed killed in the IDF's offensive.

A total of over 20 senior Iranian military commanders eliminated in Friday's surprise opening strike, including the commanders of the IRGC and the Iranian armed forces.

Notable in the graphic released by the IDF is that the commander of the IRGC’s Quds Force. Ismail Qaani, is still believed to be alive, according to Israel.

The commander of the IRGC’s Surface-To-Surface Missile Array, Mohammad Bagheri, oversaw most of Iran’s long-range surface-to-surface and cruise missile capabilities. These capabilities serve as the regime’s primary offensive tools against the State of Israel. Bagheri managed Iran’s firepower systems and played an active role in the decision-making processes behind Iran’s attacks on Israel in April and October 2024. He was eliminated alongside IRGC’s Air Force Commander, Amir Ali Hajizadeh, and several other senior officials in an underground headquarters in Tehran.

The airstrikes mark a significant escalation in the ongoing confrontation between Israel and Iran. Early Saturday, Iran had already launched a major retaliatory missile attack on Israel. According to the IDF, close to 100 ballistic missiles were fired directly from Iranian territory toward central and northern Israel. However, according to a report by The New York Times, Iranian sources indicated that Tehran had originally intended to launch approximately 1,000 ballistic missiles, but damage inflicted by Israeli preemptive strikes on missile bases forced Iran to scale down its response.