IDF strikes reported in Yemen after urgent evacuation warning

The Israel Defense Forces issued an urgent warning to residents of Yemeni ports under control of the Houthis on Sunday, which was followed soon after by reports of multiple strikes in the western part of the country.

Taking to X, Colonel Avichay Adraee, the IDF spokesperson in Arabic, addressed the warning "to all those present in the seaports controlled by the terrorist Houthi regime."

He named the ports of Ras Isa, Hodeidah, and al-Salif.

"Due to the terrorist Houthi regime's use of seaports for its terrorist activities, we urge all those present at these ports to evacuate and stay away from them for your own safety until further notice. Evacuating ports will keep you safe," he said.