IDF issues warning to evacuate Yemeni ports ahead of imminent airstrike

The Arabic Spokesperson for the Israel Defense Forces, Colonel Avichay Adraee, issued an urgent warning to Yemenis in seaports controlled by the Houthis on Wednesday.

He urged all to evacuate the ports of Ras Isa, Hodeidah Port, and al-Salif Port. "We urge you to evacuate these ports until further notice," he said.

"Due to the terrorist Houthi regime's use of seaports for its terrorist activities, we urge all those present at these ports to evacuate and stay away from them for your own safety until further notice. Evacuating ports will keep you safe."

More to follow