IDF: More than 1,400 Hezbollah terrorists eliminated and over 4,300 infrastructure sites dismantled

Since the beginning of Operation Roaring Lion, IDF forces operating on the ground, in the air, and at sea, have eliminated more than 1,400 Hezbollah terrorists, the military said on Friday.

IDF troops continue to conduct targeted raids, dismantle Hezbollah terrorist infrastructure, and locate weapons of various kinds. Thus far, soldiers of the 162nd and 36th Divisions have dismantled more than 2,700 terrorist infrastructure sites and located over 250 weapons, including long-range rockets, anti-tank missiles, RPG launchers, firearms, and explosive devices.

Additionally, IDF soldiers of the 91st, 98th, and 146th Divisions have dismantled more than 1,500 terrorist infrastructure sites and located over 1,000 weapons, including firearms, RPGs, explosive devices, and additional military equipment.

The Israeli Air Force continues to support ground forces and, in coordination with troops on the ground, conducts strikes against Hezbollah terrorist targets across southern Lebanon. Over the past day, the Israeli Air Force struck more than 120 terrorist infrastructure sites in order to remove threats to IDF troops.