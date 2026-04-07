The IDF on Tuesday struck eight bridge segments that were utilized by the Iranian terror regime’s Armed Forces for transporting weapons and military equipment in several areas across Iran, including Tehran, Karaj, Tabriz, Kashan, and Qom.

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"The Iranian terror regime’s Armed Forces used the bridges to transport weapons and military equipment, and carry out terror attacks against the State of Israel and other countries in the Middle East," the statement from the military spokesperson read.

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"The crossings were struck in order to prevent the Iranian terror regime from using them to transport weapons and military equipment. Prior to the strike, steps were taken to mitigate harm to civilians, including the use of precise munitions and aerial surveillance."