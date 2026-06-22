India in talks with UAE for supersonic BrahMos missile and air defense systems sale - report

The Indian government is in talks with the United Arab Emirates to sell some of its flagship military hardware, including the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile and the Akashteer air defence network, according to a report by Reuters.

"UAE has shown interest for a number of our weapon systems including BrahMos and Akashteer. The talks between India and UAE are at initial stages and are progressing fast," a source told Reuters.

While the UAE historically relies on Western military suppliers like the United States, it has aggressively sought new partnerships.

Earlier this year, Abu Dhabi signed a defense cooperation memorandum with South Korea worth more than $35 billion. Analysts note that looking toward New Delhi allows the Gulf nation to build strategic resilience.

The potential sale of the BrahMos missile, regarded as one of the world's fastest cruise missiles, capable of being launched from land, sea, or air platforms, would require formal approval from Moscow, given that the 290-kilometer range weapon was jointly developed by India and Russia. However Russia's close diplomatic and defense ties with the UAE likely mean the requirement is unlikely to delay the deal.

The accompanying Akashteer system, developed by state-run Bharat Electronics Limited alongside the Indian Army, is a fully automated air defense command-and-control network. Rather than a standalone interceptor, Akashteer acts as a digital layer that integrates sensors, radars, and weapon systems to efficiently coordinate responses against drone swarms and incoming missile threats.

India's defense exports have experienced a massive surge, crossing the $4 billion mark in the financial year ending March 2026, a stark contrast to just $7.26 million a decade ago. International interest in Indian systems spiked considerably after India operationally deployed the BrahMos missile during its brief four-day conflict with Pakistan last year.