Iran arrests over 21,000 suspects during 12-day conflict with Israel

Iranian authorities have announced the arrest of more than 21,000 individuals during the 12-day conflict with Israel that erupted in June.

According to police spokesman Saeid Montazerolmahdi, the arrests occurred amid heightened security measures, including increased traffic controls and public calls to report suspicious activity.

The clashes began on June 13 following a series of Israeli airstrikes targeting Iranian nuclear and military sites.

Tehran accused some individuals of leaking information that facilitated these attacks. Montazerolmahdi noted a 41% surge in public reports, which directly contributed to the large-scale arrests.

In addition to these detentions, Iranian law enforcement intensified the deportation of irregular Afghan migrants, some suspected of espionage for Israel. Over 2,700 migrants have been arrested, with security forces opening 30 investigations after inspecting their phones.

Authorities have charged 261 people with espionage and 172 with unauthorized filming. During the same period, police also handled more than 5,700 cybercrime cases, ranging from online fraud to illegal bank withdrawals. Officials described cyberspace as a “true battleground” in the ongoing conflict.