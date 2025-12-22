Iran confirms ballistic missile tests in several locations across the country

Iran confirmed on Monday that it had carried out ballistic missile tests, following earlier reports by opposition outlet Iran International, which cited foreign intelligence agencies. According to the report, unusual activity linked to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Air Force had been detected, prompting heightened monitoring.

The confirmation comes amid numerous reports from citizens across Iran describing missile-related activity nationwide.

Residents reported loud explosions near Khorramabad, while smoke trails were observed over Mashhad and several other cities. Iranian authorities later stated that these incidents were the result of ballistic missile testing.

The tests were conducted not by Iran’s regular army, but by the IRGC Air Force. This unit is responsible for Iran’s missile program and suffered significant losses on the first day of Operation “Lion’s Stance,” during which several senior commanders, including IRGC Air Force commander Ali Hajizadeh, were killed.

General Shekarchi, a spokesperson for the IRGC General Staff, said in state media that Iran “has never initiated a war, but will stand firmly against any aggressor.” He added that any offensive action by Iran would be intended “to punish the aggressor.”

Separately, reports indicated that Iran’s army commander, Major General Khatami, personally piloted a refurbished helicopter as part of a test flight. Several upgraded helicopters were also added to the army’s aerial combat fleet on Monday.

Meanwhile, the head of the United Nations’ nuclear watchdog warned that most of Iran’s enriched uranium stockpile remains inside the country, despite damage to nuclear facilities, while oversight gaps are widening.

International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi told Russia’s RIA Novosti that the agency lacks sufficient information about the current condition of Iran’s nuclear sites, describing the situation as “very negative” from a non-proliferation perspective.

Grossi added that even where facilities sustained severe damage, assessments suggest that “most of Iran’s highly enriched uranium is still located within the country,” a reality he said remains a major concern for the IAEA.