Iran confirms seizure of Singapore-bound oil tanker off UAE coast

The Islamic Republic of Iran confirmed on Saturday that its Revolutionary Guards commandeered a tanker carrying petrochemical cargo bound for Singapore in off the United Arab Emirates coast the previous day, Iranian media reported.

Following inspections, authorities said "the tanker was in violation for carrying unauthorized cargo," providing no further details.

The incident comes as Tehran has been warning of retaliation against the West following the June 12-day war that saw its nuclear sites struck by Israel and the U.S.

The previous such incident took place over a year before the war, in April 2024, when Iran seized an Israel-linked container ship passing through the region.