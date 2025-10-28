Iran demands $170 million fine from Israeli billionaire over seized vessel

Iran has demanded a $170 million fine from Israeli businessman Eyal Ofer, owner of the vessel MSC Aries, which was seized by the Revolutionary Guards in the Gulf of Oman in April 2024.

According to Asghar Jahangir, spokesperson for the Iranian judiciary, Ofer is accused of “financing terrorism.” The case is currently under review by Iran’s justice system, with no trial date set.

The MSC Aries, registered under the Portuguese flag, was intercepted while en route to the Strait of Hormuz.

Iranian state media reported that the vessel is managed by Zodiac Maritime, Ofer’s shipping company, and described him as a “Zionist capitalist.”

Ofer, 75, is considered Israel’s wealthiest individual, with a fortune estimated at $28.2 billion by Forbes.

The seizure drew international condemnation. Washington called it an act of piracy, while Israel urged the European Union to designate Iran’s Revolutionary Guards as a terrorist organization.

The incident came just hours before Iran launched its first direct assault on Israel, involving hundreds of drones and missiles. Ofer-linked vessels have previously been targeted by Tehran in 2021 and 2023, in attacks on tankers operated by his shipping group.