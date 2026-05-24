Iran executes a man accused of espionage during the war with Israel and the United States

Iran has executed a man convicted of espionage. This is the first known execution for acts of espionage committed during the recent war between Iran, Israel, and the United States.

According to the website Mizan Online, which is linked to the Iranian judiciary, Mojtaba Kian was hanged early Sunday morning after being convicted of having transmitted information related to the Iranian defense industry units to "the enemy."

The Iranian authorities claim that he had sent data on the country’s defense capabilities during the nearly 40-day war triggered on February 28 by Israeli-American strikes against Iran.

According to Mizan, Mojtaba Kian allegedly transmitted coordinates and information about facilities producing components related to Iran's defense industries to hostile networks. The judicial media also claims that a targeted site in Iran was struck during the war after this information was passed on.

His execution allegedly took place less than 50 days after his arrest, with his property was also being confiscated.

Since the beginning of the conflict, Iran has increased executions for alleged espionage or collaboration with Israel and the United States. But until now, the people executed had been convicted for acts committed prior to the war.