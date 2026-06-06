Iran fires multiple missiles toward Kuwait, Bahrain after US struck Iranian coastal surveillance radar sites | LIVE BLOG

The US and Iran traded strikes on Saturday, in the latest escalation threatening a fragile Middle East ceasefire.

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US Central Command said American forces downed multiple Iranian missiles and drones launched toward the Strait of Hormuz and the Gulf states, saying they posed an immediate threat to maritime traffic. The US military said it then hit Iranian coastal surveillance radar sites to prevent further attacks.

Iran said hours later that it had targeted US bases in the region, prompting air raid alerts in Kuwait and Bahrain. The exchange marked another blow to efforts to extend the truce, already strained by repeated attacks around the key energy corridor.