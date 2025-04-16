Iran ‘one breath away’ from nuclear bomb, IAEA Chief warns ahead of critical talks

On the eve of high-stakes talks in Tehran, Rafael Grossi, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), issued a stark warning: Iran is alarmingly close to acquiring a nuclear weapon.

In an interview with Le Monde, Grossi said Iran “has the pieces of the puzzle… they just have to put them together,” expressing deep concern over Tehran’s continued uranium enrichment efforts.

According to IAEA assessments, Iran is now enriching uranium to 60% purity—dangerously close to the 90% level required for weapons-grade material, and far beyond the 3.67% cap set by the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), which collapsed following U.S. withdrawal in 2018.

While Iran maintains that its nuclear program remains strictly for civilian use, Western powers, led by the United States, are growing increasingly uneasy. Grossi is expected to meet with senior Iranian officials in Tehran ahead of indirect U.S.-Iran talks scheduled to take place in Rome on Saturday.

The diplomatic atmosphere is fraught. Iran’s Foreign Minister has already stated unequivocally that uranium enrichment is “not negotiable, " signaling a hardline stance. Meanwhile, Iran is sending a delegation to Moscow with a message from Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, seeking to reinforce ties with Russia—one of the original signatories of the 2015 deal.

With tensions mounting and mistrust growing, the IAEA has reiterated that only full access and transparent inspections can verify the peaceful intent of Iran’s nuclear activities.