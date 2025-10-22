Iran passes law to join global anti-terror financing convention

Iranian President Massoud Pezeshkian on Wednesday signed a landmark law paving the way for Tehran’s accession to the International Convention for the Suppression of the Financing of Terrorism (CFT).

The move, hailed by reformists but criticized by conservatives, represents a significant step in Iran’s efforts to restore economic ties with the West.

The law, approved in a parliamentary session, aims to bring Iran in line with the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), the Paris-based body responsible for combating money laundering and terrorist financing. By joining the CFT and complying with FATF standards, Iran hopes to be removed from the “blacklist” of uncooperative states, a list that also includes North Korea and Myanmar, and gain improved access to international financial markets.

Pezeshkian, elected on a platform of easing relations with the West, framed the legislation as a key tool to help relieve the crippling sanctions that have strained Iran’s economy. However, the Expediency Council, the regime’s advisory body, has attached strict conditions to the law’s implementation.

Conservatives argue that increased transparency could expose sensitive information to “enemy” states and restrict Iran’s support for groups such as Hezbollah and Hamas, designated as terrorist organizations by Washington. Reformists and moderates counter that the measure is a necessary step to reconnect Iran to the global banking system and bolster economic stability.

Notably, this marks the first time in six years that an Iranian representative has attended a FATF plenary session, signaling a potential diplomatic thaw and a willingness to engage more directly with international financial authorities.