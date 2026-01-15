Iran reopens skies after short-lived airspace shutdown | LIVE BLOG

Iran reopened its airspace after a near five-hour shutdown sparked by concerns over possible U.S.-Iran military action, a move that forced airlines to cancel, reroute or delay flights

The Iranian flag flies over Tehran, shrouded in thick smog, on November 25, 2025.ATTA KENARE / AFP

Trump casts doubt on Iranian exile Reza Pahlavi’s support inside Iran

U.S. President Donald Trump said Iranian opposition figure Reza Pahlavi “seems very nice” but questioned whether he could gain enough backing inside Iran to lead the country, adding the U.S. is “not up to that point yet,” in an exclusive Reuters interview.

Iran reopens skies after short-lived airspace shutdown

Iran reopened its airspace after a near five-hour shutdown sparked by concerns over possible U.S.-Iran military action, a move that forced airlines to cancel, reroute or delay flights. The closure, which began Wednesday evening, applied to most flights except approved international traffic, according to a U.S. FAA notice.

