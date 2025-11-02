Iran’s nuclear capabilities ‘wiped out,’ says Former Mossad Chief

Former Mossad director Yossi Cohen said in an interview with Fox News on Friday that Iran’s nuclear program had been “wiped out,” describing it as a turning point in Israel’s security posture and regional diplomacy.

Cohen claimed that Iran’s nuclear enrichment capabilities had been eliminated following joint Israeli-American strikes earlier this year.

“Iran is in a very different position,” he said. “They can no longer enrich uranium at present.” He echoed former U.S. President Donald Trump’s earlier remarks that Iran’s nuclear facilities had been “wiped out” during the operation.

Calling the strikes a “great success,” Cohen said the mission sent two messages to Tehran: that Israel could carry out such large-scale operations in coordination with the United States, and that it was prepared to strike again if Iran sought to resume uranium enrichment.

“We destroyed their air defenses, their Revolutionary Guard bases, and hunted them down even into their bedrooms in Tehran and other cities,” Cohen said, describing the extent of the offensive.

Turning to regional diplomacy, Cohen credited the Trump administration for its role in both the strikes and broader mediation efforts in the Middle East. He said the recent ceasefire between Israel and Gaza could open the door to a “reconstruction of relations” across the region and renewed peace talks inspired by the Abraham Accords.

Cohen also mentioned Saudi Arabia’s growing engagement, noting that Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman was expected to visit Washington soon for discussions with U.S. officials. “Not only is this visit important for him, but also for us in the region,” he said.

He added that other Muslim-majority countries, including Indonesia, had shown interest in potential peace initiatives. “We should expect to see more peace treaties in the near future,” Cohen said. “I believe we will witness a better Middle East.”