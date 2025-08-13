Iran's Supreme National Security Council leader receives warm welcome in Beirut

Recommended -

Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) head Ali Larijani landed in Beirut on Wednesday and received a warm welcome from Hezbollah supporters upon his arrival.

His visit comes just a week after the Lebanese government announced their decision to disarm Hezbollah in a US-backed arms monolopy by the end of the year.

“We will stand by the Lebanese people under all circumstances and strive to achieve Lebanon's interests,” Larijani said from the airport.

Larijani is set to meet today with Lebanese President Aoun, Prime Minister Salam, and Parliament speaker Berri.