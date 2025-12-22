“Iran’s ultimate goal is to destroy the United States,” says Amb. Huckabee

U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee warned on Monday that Iran’s ambitions pose a direct threat not only to Israel but to the United States itself, saying Tehran ultimately seeks to undermine and destroy America.

Speaking at a high-level conference hosted by the Institute for National Security Studies (INSS) in Tel Aviv, Huckabee said U.S. policy toward Iran should be understood in a broader strategic context. “The president has made it clear this isn’t only about Israel,” he said. “Iran’s ultimate objective is the United States.”

The conference, titled “Israel–U.S. Relations: An Alliance in Transition? Interests, Values, and Community Amid Changes,” brought together senior officials, diplomats, and security experts to discuss shared challenges facing Washington and Jerusalem, including Iran, the war in Gaza, regional instability, and future defense cooperation.

Addressing Iran’s nuclear program, Huckabee suggested that recent U.S. military action marked a turning point in how Tehran perceives American resolve.

He questioned whether Iranian leaders had taken President Donald Trump’s warnings seriously prior to the U.S. strike involving B-2 bombers at the Fordow facility. Even now, he said, Iran appears to be attempting to rebuild and further harden its nuclear infrastructure, signaling that the deterrent message may not have fully registered.

Huckabee argued that Iran’s nuclear and missile ambitions represent a threat beyond the Middle East, warning European countries that complacency carries serious risks. He welcomed the reimposition of some sanctions on Iran, saying increased economic pressure could limit Tehran’s ability to advance its strategic goals.

On Gaza, the U.S. ambassador emphasized urgency in dismantling Hamas’ military capabilities. He said continued Hamas control only strengthens the group over time and prolongs instability, underscoring Washington’s view that the organization must disarm and relinquish power.

Turning to Israel’s northern and eastern fronts, Huckabee pointed to both challenges and potential openings. He suggested that a future arrangement between Israel and Syria could be possible, arguing that Syria’s leadership may ultimately see stability and survival as dependent on peaceful relations with Israel. On Lebanon, he stressed a gradual approach, noting that the Lebanese Armed Forces and government institutions require time and support to develop the capacity to assert control.

Huckabee also highlighted the strategic value of U.S.–Israel defense cooperation, particularly the Memorandum of Understanding governing military assistance. He described the partnership as mutually beneficial, saying U.S. investment in Israeli defense yields significant returns through shared research and technological innovation.

Throughout his remarks, Huckabee framed Iran’s hostility toward Israel and the United States as inseparable, noting that Iranian leaders have openly threatened both countries for decades. Israel, he said, is often viewed by Tehran as the nearer and more accessible target, but the broader aim remains confronting American power and Western influence.