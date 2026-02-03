Iran signals major nuclear concessions in bid to ease tensions

Diplomatic efforts to prevent a wider confrontation between the United States and Iran have intensified, with multiple regional and international actors working behind the scenes to ease tensions and revive negotiations over Tehran’s nuclear program.

According to Iranian and American officials to The New York Times, diplomats from Turkey, Egypt, Oman and Iraq have been shuttling messages between Washington and Tehran in an effort to de-escalate the situation.

Qatar has also played a central role, with Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani recently visiting Iran as part of the mediation push, two Iranian officials said.

At the same time, direct communication has resumed at senior levels. Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff have been exchanging text messages directly, according to Iranian officials and a U.S. official familiar with the matter.

Iranian officials said Tehran is prepared to shut down or suspend its nuclear program to calm the situation, though it would prefer a framework proposed by Washington last year involving the creation of a regional consortium to produce nuclear power.

Such an arrangement, officials say, would allow Iran to maintain access to civilian nuclear energy while addressing international concerns.

Iran has also revisited options previously explored under the 2015 nuclear agreement. According to two officials, Ali Larijani, secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, recently met with Russian President Vladimir Putin, delivering a message from Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei indicating Iran could again agree to transfer its enriched uranium to Russia.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has publicly endorsed renewed diplomacy. State media reported that Pezeshkian instructed his foreign minister to pursue negotiations with the Trump administration, provided talks take place “in an appropriate environment, free from threats and unreasonable expectations.” He said negotiations should be guided by “dignity, prudence, and expediency.”

FM Araghchi echoed that stance in a speech on Monday, stressing Iran’s openness to dialogue. “Diplomacy is incompatible with pressure, intimidation, and force,” he said, adding that Iran hoped results from diplomatic efforts would soon become clear.

Witkoff is expected to play a central role in the coming days.

Ahead of a planned meeting with Araghchi in Istanbul on Friday, he is scheduled to travel to Israel on Monday, where he will meet Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday at Netanyahu’s request. Witkoff is also expected to meet Israel Defense Forces Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir, who has recently briefed U.S. military leaders on Israel’s preparations for a potential conflict with Iran.

Following his visit to Israel, Witkoff will travel to Abu Dhabi for trilateral discussions involving Russia and Ukraine on Wednesday and Thursday. Former White House senior adviser and Trump son-in-law Jared Kushner is expected to participate in those talks. Witkoff and Kushner are then set to travel to Qatar for further discussions on Iran with Sheikh Mohammed before heading to Istanbul.