Qatar's state-owned oil and gas company QatarEnergy said that ‘extensive damage' had been caused after Iran launched four ballistic missiles at Ras Laffan Industrial City on Wednesday. Qatar said that four missiles were intercepted, but the fifth hit Ras Laffan. In a second attack on the same day, Qatar said that two additional missiles were launched from Iran at the Industrial City and that both were intercepted.

Iranian state television had published an earlier threat saying that the Islamic Republic would be attacking oil and gas infrastructure in Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates after the US and Israel conducted a joint strike on Iran’s largest natural gas facility in the country’s southwest earlier on Wednesday.

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Qatar's foreign minister criticized Israel's actions in an X post, saying that the strike could threaten global energy and security in the region.

"The Israeli targeting of facilities linked to Iran’s South Pars field, an extension of Qatar’s North Field, is a dangerous and irresponsible step amid the current military escalation in the region," said the spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Dr. Majed Al Ansari.

"Targeting energy infrastructure constitutes a threat to global energy security, as well as to the peoples of the region and its environment. We call on all parties to exercise restraint, adhere to international law, and work toward de-escalation in a manner that preserves the security and stability of the region," he added.

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The UAE’s Foreign Ministry also condemned the strikes on Iranian gas facilities, saying that “targeting energy facilities linked to the Pars field poses a threat to global energy security.”

In a threat resembling other attack warnings put out by Iran during the war and mimicking the style used by the IDF, Iran specifically threatened Saudi Arabia’s Samref Refinery and its Jubail Petrochemical Complex. It also threatened the UAE’s Al Hosn Gas Field and the petrochemical plants and a refinery in Qatar.

US President Donald Trump weighed in after the strike, saying, “Iran is considered, by everyone, to be the NUMBER ONE STATE SPONSOR OF TERROR. We are rapidly putting them out of business!”

Iran's Tasnim news agency cited its oil ministry, saying that some of the infrastructure at South Pars was damaged, but no injuries were reported. Later on Wednesday, an Iraqi official reported that Iranian gas flows to Iraq were halted after the attack on Iran’s Pars gas field. Ownership of the South Pars field is shared between Iran and Qatar.