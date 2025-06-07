Iranian media claims obtaining 'sensitive' Israeli intelligence materials

Iranian and Iran-affiliated media claimed on Saturday that the Islamic Republic had obtained a trove of "strategic and sensitive" Israeli intelligence materials related to Israel's nuclear facilities and defence plans.

"Iran's intelligence apparatus has obtained a vast quantity of strategic and sensitive information and documents belonging to the Zionist regime," Iran's state broadcaster said, referring to Israel in the manner accepted in those Muslim or Arab states that don't recognize its legitimacy. The statement was also relayed by the Lebanese site Al-Mayadeen, affiliated with the Iran-backed jihadists of Hezbollah.

The reports did not include any details on the documents or how Iran had obtained them.

The intelligence reportedly included "thousands of documents related to that regime's nuclear plans and facilities," it added.

According to the reports, "the data haul was extracted during a covert operation and included a vast volume of materials including documents, images, and videos."

The report comes amid high tensions over Iran's nuclear program, over which it is in talks with the U.S. administration of President Donald Trump.

Iranian-Israeli tensions reached an all-time high since the October 7 massacre and the subsequent Gaza war, including Iranian rocket fire on Israel and Israeli aerial raids in Iran that devastated much of the regime's air defenses.

Israel, which regards the prospect of the antisemitic mullah regime obtaining a nuclear weapon as an existential threat, has indicated it could resort to a military strike against Iran's installations should talks fail to curb uranium enrichment.