Iraq: American journalist kidnapped in Baghdad

American freelance journalist Shelly Kittleson, was kidnapped in central Baghdad on Tuesday evening, according to Iraqi security sources to Iraqi media.

The Iraqi Interior Ministry confirmed that a foreign journalist was abducted by unidentified armed men in the heart of the city, near the Baghdad Hotel on al-Saadoun Street. Authorities said the attackers stopped her vehicle in a busy area, forcibly removed her, and fled the scene.

https://x.com/i/web/status/2039034396452266049 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Security forces launched a pursuit that ended with the interception of a suspect vehicle, which overturned during the chase. One suspect has been arrested, but Kittleson’s whereabouts remain unknown, officials said.

Saudi-owned Al-Hadath reported that Iraqi security forces are continuing search operations and questioning the detained suspect as part of efforts to locate the journalist.

No group has claimed responsibility for the abduction, and authorities have not yet determined a motive.

This is a developing story