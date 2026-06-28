Iraqi forces raid Baghdad's Green Zone in anti-corruption sweep targeting senior politicians - report

Iraqi security forces were deployed in Baghdad's fortified Green Zone overnight in a large-scale raid targeting several politicians over financial corruption, a security official told AFP. The operation involved anti-terrorism forces and the military and was carried out per judicial orders, the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity. No official statement has been released, and no names of arrested officials have been confirmed.

The Green Zone houses the US embassy and other diplomatic missions, international institutions, government offices, and the residences of high-ranking officials and politicians. Video footage shared on local Telegram channels showed security forces in heavy vehicles, including tanks, operating inside the zone.

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The area was sealed off from late Saturday until the early hours of Sunday, with units from Iraq's elite Counter-Terrorism Service conducting coordinated raids at private residences of political figures and lawmakers. It is believed that those taken into custody included senior politicians, advisers, and sitting lawmakers, as well as former officials from previous governments.

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The raids come as Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi pursues an escalating anti-corruption campaign since taking office last month. He has established investigative committees, empowered the Integrity Commission, and ordered financial audits of major infrastructure contracts. By deploying the Counter-Terrorism Service, which reports directly to the commander-in-chief, the government signaled it intends to bypass routine police procedures in cases deemed politically sensitive.