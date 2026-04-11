Iraqi parliament elects Kurdish politician Nizar Amedi as country's new president

Iraqi ‌parliament ​on Saturday elected ​Kurdish politician ⁠Nizar ​Amedi ​of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) as the ​country's ​new president.

According to the Iraqi constitution, Amedi now has 15 days to task a Shi’ite prime ministerial nominee with the formation of the government. Under Iraq's sectarian power-sharing system, the prime minister must be a Shi'ite ⁠Muslim, ​the parliamentary speaker a Sunni ​Muslim, and the president a Kurd.

The leader of Iraq’s largest Shiite political bloc and Iranian-aligned politician, Nouri al-Maliki, was positioned as the most likely candidate for the premiership, but U.S. President Donald Trump threatened to cut off support for Iraq should he be elected to the office.

The ruling Shiite Coordination Framework has yet to formally withdraw Maliki’s candidacy or announce a new nominee, but the threats from Washington have severely crippled any attempts to move forward with the government formation process.

Iraq is now ​due to choose a prime minister, a closely-watched ⁠and sensitive pick.