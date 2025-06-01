Iraqi PM condemns Israeli strikes on Lebanon

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani condemned Israel’s recent military strikes on Lebanon during a joint press conference on Sunday with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun, marking Aoun’s first official visit to Baghdad since taking office.

Sudani denounced what he called the “repeated Israeli attacks against Lebanese sovereignty,” labeling them a “violation of international law.”

His remarks come amid ongoing Israeli airstrikes targeting Hezbollah operatives and infrastructure in Lebanon, as border tensions continue to simmer despite an existing ceasefire agreement.

The Iraqi prime minister called for the “full implementation” of United Nations Security Council Resolution 1701, which ended the 2006 war between Israel and the Iranian-backed Hezbollah.

The resolution stipulated that Hezbollah forces must withdraw north of the Litani River—roughly 30 kilometers from the Israeli border—and dismantle all military infrastructure south of that line. In return, Israel was to fully withdraw its troops from Lebanese territory, although it still maintains five strategic positions along the border.

President Aoun’s diplomatic visit to Iraq comes at a delicate time, as skirmishes and violations on the Israeli-Lebanese frontier raise concerns over the stability of the region. Despite the ceasefire in place since November 27, Israeli forces continue to conduct operations in what they claim are preemptive measures against Hezbollah threats.

Both leaders emphasized the need for regional stability and adherence to international agreements, urging all parties to deescalate and recommit to diplomatic solutions.

The meeting signals a strengthening of Baghdad-Beirut ties and reflects growing regional concern over the potential for renewed conflict in southern Lebanon.