Ireland, Spain mull Palestinian state recognition by end of May - report

Ireland, Spain, and several other European Union member states are reportedly deliberating the recognition of a Palestinian state by May 21, as disclosed by Ireland's national broadcaster, RTE News.

According to RTE News, diplomatic discussions have intensified between Dublin and Madrid, as well as between Slovenia and Malta, with the aim of collectively acknowledging Palestinian statehood.

This potential decision aims to align these countries with the 141 other nations that have already formally recognized Palestine, signaling a concerted effort to bolster global recognition of Palestinian sovereignty.