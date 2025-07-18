Israel allows limited entry of Syrian security forces into Sweida province for the next 48 hours
It is understood the fighting in the Sweida province is ongoing
In light of the ongoing instability in southwestern Syria, Israel has agreed to allow limited entry of Syrian security forces into the Sweida province for the next 48 hours, an Israeli official said.
Fighting in Sweida appears to have continued, with a Bedouin military commander telling Reuters that Bedouin fighters launched a new offensive against Druze fighters.
