Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire, U.S. envoy Tom Barrack announces

Recommended -

Israeli and Syrian leaders have agreed to a ceasefire, U.S. envoy to Turkey and Syria Tom Barrack announced on the X platform.

https://x.com/i/web/status/1946330968123465965 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Earlier in the week Israel launched an air campaign in Syria aimed to protect Syrian Druze — part of a minority that also has followers in Lebanon and Israel.

Barrack said that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa, with the mediation of U/S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, agreed to a ceasefire “embraced” by Turkey, Jordan and other unidentified neighbors.

There is no immediate comment from Netanyahu's office or the Syrian Presidency.