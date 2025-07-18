Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire, U.S. envoy Tom Barrack announces
The statement by the ambassador to Turkey and Syria yet to be confirmed either by Netanyahu's office on the Syrian presidency
Israeli and Syrian leaders have agreed to a ceasefire, U.S. envoy to Turkey and Syria Tom Barrack announced on the X platform.
Earlier in the week Israel launched an air campaign in Syria aimed to protect Syrian Druze — part of a minority that also has followers in Lebanon and Israel.
Barrack said that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa, with the mediation of U/S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, agreed to a ceasefire “embraced” by Turkey, Jordan and other unidentified neighbors.
There is no immediate comment from Netanyahu's office or the Syrian Presidency.