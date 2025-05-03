Israel carried out extensive air raids in Syria amid threat to Druze minority

Israel carried out a number of "extensive" air raids inside Syria late Friday amid warnings to the jihadist government in Damascus not to harm the Druze minority following recent sectarian clashes. Meanwhile, 17 Syrian Druze were evacuated to Israel for medical treatment.

https://x.com/i/web/status/1918415934567674253 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

The targets were former regime military sites in numerous areas across Syria, including Damascus, Hama, Latakia and Daraa.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said this was the "heaviest" assault carried out by Israel on its neighbor this year.

https://x.com/i/web/status/1918405654496329903 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

An Israeli military statement said its forces had "struck a military site, anti-aircraft cannons and surface-to-air missile infrastructure in Syria" but gave no further details.

The Israeli strikes came following deadly clashes initiated by Syrian forces, including government-affiliated groups, in Sweida province, a Druze heartland, and in the Druze-majority areas of Jaramana and Sahnaya near Damascus.

On Friday, an early morning blast in the presidential palace area of Damascus was heard across the city.

Israeli military spokesman Avichay Adraee said "warplanes attacked... the area near Ahmed Hussein al-Sharaa's palace in Damascus", referring to the interim president.

In a joint statement, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz called it a "clear message" to Syria's rulers who ousted president Bashar al-Assad in December.

"We will not allow forces to be sent south of Damascus or any threat to the Druze community," they said.