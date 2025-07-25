Israel gave Syria warnings 15 minutes before airstrikes on Damascus targets, source tells i24NEWS

Recommended -

Israel provided Syria prior warning 15-minutes ahead of its airstrikes on the Military General Staff and Defense Ministry buildings in Damascus on July 16, a Syrian source with knowledge of the matter told i24NEWS on Friday.

Israel launched airstrikes in Damascus, while also hitting government forces in the south, demanding they withdraw, in an offensive aimed to protect Syrian Druze, a small ethnoreligious minority whose members also reside in Lebanon and Israel.

The airstrikes blew up part of Syria's defence ministry and hit near the presidential palace.

Despite Israeli intervention, hundreds of Druze were reported slaughtered by jihadist militias, including those understood to be affiliated with the regime of Ahmed al-Sharaa.