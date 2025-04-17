Israel planned to strike Iran, but was held back by Trump - report

As Israel geared up for possible military action against Iran's nuclear facilities, the plan was thwarted in recent weeks by US President Donald Trump, The New York Times reported early Thursday. The obstruction came against the backdrop of contacts between Washington and Tehran on reaching a nuclear agreement, with a new round of talks expected for Saturday in Oman.

According to the report, Trump made a decision on whether to support the offensive Israeli approach or to pursue diplomacy after long months of discussions. Among senior US officials, there was a significant debate as to whether military action would destroy Iran's nuclear capabilities and prevent a larger war. After Iran demonstrated willingness to negotiate, Trump decided not to support military action – for now.

The attack plan, prepared by senior Israelis, aimed at setting back the Iranian regime's ability to develop nuclear weapons by at least a year, and possiby even more. The operation, according to the report, was to be carried out this coming May, with the US military playing a central role in the plans, both in defense and in offense. Without the president's support, it could not be carried out.

Earlier this month, the report said, Trump informed Israel of his decision that the US would not support a strike. He discussed this with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during the latter's visit to Washington last week, and used a meeting in the Oval Office to announce that the US was starting talks with Iran.

The first round of talks between the US and Iran took place in Muscat, the capital of Oman, last Saturday. Representatives from both countries attended the indirect talks, with Steve Witkoff, Trump's envoy to the Middle East, heading the American delegation, and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi heading the Iranian delegation.

Despite Trump's assertion that the talks would be direct, they were conducted indirectly, although Witkoff and Araghchi held a direct conversation for a few minutes, after the talks ended.

According to the New York Times, Israel's plan involved an Israeli commando force operating in the underground nuclear sites, in tandem with a widespread bombing cooperation. This would be aided by US aircraft. The plan would not be ready until October, with Netanyahu seeking increased US assistance to be able to carry out the operation sooner.

Several senior Americans were more open to considering the Israeli plans. General Michael Kurilla, commander of the US Central Command, and US National Security Advisor Mike Waltz discussed how the US could support an Israeli attack if Trump supported the plan, according to official sources who were briefed on the discussions. But within the government, some officials began to be skeptical about the Israeli plan.

In a meeting that took place this month, one of several discussions about the Israeli plan, US Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard presented a new intelligence assessment that said that the accumulation of US military might in the region may ignite a wider conflict with Iran, which the US is not interested in.

A line of officials echoed Gabbard's concerns at various meetings. White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, and Vice President JD Vance expressed their doubts about the attack. Even Waltz, often one of the most vocal hardliners on Iran, expressed skepticism about the changes the Israeli plan could succeed without significant US assistance.

In one of the discussions, Vance, with the support of others, argued that Trump has a unique opportunity to reach a deal. According to government officials, if the talks fail, Trump may support an Israeli strike.

Opposition leader Yair Lapid used the report as an opportunity to attack Netanyahu. "Already in October, I proposed to attack Iran's oil fields," he said. "The elimination of the Iranian oil industry would ruin its economy and eventually bring down the regime. Netanyahu was afraid, and stopped it."

The chairman of the Blue and White Party, Benny Gantz, added in his X account: "The Iranian regime specializes in buying time – Israel must and can attack Iran. We need to recruit the United States and bring about a change in the face of the Middle East."

Former prime minister Naftali Bennett also added his criticism of the current government, led by Netanyahu. Former prime minister Menachem "Begin's doctrine on the nuclear issue is to attack and destroy, as was the case in Iraq and in Syria. Netanyahu's doctrine is to threaten, threaten, threaten, and then leak that he intended but was not allowed. Another dangerous conception that must not explode in our face. There will be no such opportunity again."

In response to the criticism, Netanyahu vowed that "Israel will not allow Iran to obtain nuclear weapons."

The Prime Minister's Office released a statement that stressed Netanyahu has been "leading the global campaign against Iran's nuclear program for over a decade, even when some have downplayed the threat and called it 'political spin' and the Prime Minister 'paranoid.' The Prime Minister has led countless overt and covert actions in the campaign against Iran's nuclear program, which is why Iran does not currently possess a nuclear arsenal.

"These actions have delayed Iran's nuclear program for about a decade, thanks to the Prime Minister's insistence on standing up to the much-anticipated domestic and foreign opposition to his aggressive policy toward Iran."