Israel, U.S. deny involvement in strike on Iranian-aligned Iraqi army unit

Iraq's Popular Mobilization Forces, an official security force, said its command post at Kalso military base south of Baghdad was hit by a huge explosion late on Friday; both U.S. and Israeli officials have denied involvement in the attack, amid hightened tensions with Iran.

Sources on the ground told Western media the attack resulted from an air strike. One PMF fighter was killed and six were wounded, two sources at a hospital in the nearby city of Hilla said.

"The blast has caused material damage and injuries," PMF said in a statement, adding that a team was investigating.

Israel allegedly carried out an attack on Iranian territory on Friday, days after Iran struck Israel with a barrage of drones and missiles.