Israeli Navy pounds Houthi targets in Yemen after issuing warning to ports

The IDF launched an attack on the Hodeidah port in Yemen, which serves the Houthis, an Israeli source confirmed to i24NEWS on Tuesday, after days of Houthi attacks against Israel. The source added that unlike all other attacks, this time the attack was not carried out by airstrikes but from the sea.

After an hour, an official announcement was made through the IDF spokesperson, confirming the source.

"The strikes were conducted following the aggression of the Houthi terrorist regime toward the State of Israel, including the launch of surface-to-surface missiles and UAVs toward Israeli territory and its citizens," the army said in a statement.

"The strikes were carried out to stop the use of the port for military purposes. The port has been struck by the IDF over the past year and continues to be used for terrorist purposes. The port is used to transfer weapons and is a further example of the Houthi terrorist regime's cynical exploitation of civilian infrastructure in order to advance terrorist activities."

Before the strike, the statement noted, a warning was issued to civilians in Yemeni ports to clear the area.

"Over the past year and a half, the Houthi terrorist regime has been aggressively operating under Iranian direction and funding in order to harm the State of Israel and its allies, undermining regional stability and disrupting global freedom of naval navigation."

Israel's Defense Minister Israel Katz praised the strike, vowing that "Israel's long arm will reach everywhere, in the air and on the sea. We have warned the Houthi terrorist organization that if they continue to fire towards Israel, they will receive a powerful response and will be subjected to a maritime and aerial blockade. This is what we did today - and we will continue to do so in the future."

The latest attack in Yemen took place on May 28, when the IDF announced that it attacked an airplane at the airport in Sana'a, Yemen, which was used to transport terrorists. This was the last Houthis controlled by the Iran-backed group.