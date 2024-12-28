Israeli official: Houthis more technologically advanced than credited, must not be underestimated

The Houthis are more technologically advanced than credited and must not be underestimated, an Israeli official told i24NEWS, adding that the jihadist movement operating out of Yemen was "ideologically toxic."

The Yemeni terrorists have displayed the relentless will to fight in campaigns against the Saudis and others, the official added. "The Houthis' flag spells out their goals: destroy America, destroy the Jews, destroy Israel. They get most of their support from Iran and they are very extreme. Their ideology is clear: they want to destroy America and Israel, and are trying to take practical steps in that direction."

In recent weeks the Houthis have escalated their attacks on Israel, firing ballistic missiles and drones at the Jewish state almost nightly and sending millions of Israelis into bomb shelters.

"The Houthis pose a threat to international security and global trade. Therefore, an international coalition should confront and eliminate this threat," the official underscored.

Israel "has shown that it has the capability and the resolve to fight a multi front war, and it has had incredible accomplishments since it was attacked in October 2023. It has practically decimated Hamas, Hezbollah and Syrian capabilities. It has exposed Iran's vulnerabilities and now is an opportunity to cooperate with an international coalition to reduce the Houthis."