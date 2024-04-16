Israeli response to Iranian attack to be 'limited in scope' - report

Israel’s response to an unprecedented Iranian attack of over 300 drones and missiles over the weekend would be “limited in scope” and most likely target Iran’s proxies in the region, rather than directly, four U.S. officials told NBC News.

According to another report, from the Israeli public broadcaster Kan, a message was conveyed by Israel to Arab countries across the Middle East that its response to the Iranian attack would not endanger said countries or governments.

Israel had been preparing for the Iranian attack, part of which included briefings last week with U.S. officials about possible response options in the event of different scenarios, which formed the American assessment reported by NBC on Tuesday.

According to the report, the U.S. officials speaking anonymously stressed that the assessment was based on last week’s briefings and not on a final decision since the attack took place on the weekend, adding that the options could have changed.

Nevertheless, based on the massive Iranian attack being mostly thwarted by Israeli air defense array and an American led coalition of regional allies, the U.S. officials believed Israel would respond with one of the less aggressive options formulated last week, which would be strikes outside of Iran.

According to the sources speaking to NBC, the likely options were strikes inside Syria against weapon shipments or storage facilities that hold advanced missile parts or other weapons from Iran to the Lebanese terrorist organization Hezbollah, and it was not expected to target senior Iranian officials.