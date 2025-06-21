Israeli security sources to i24NEWS: Hezbollah chief rebuffed Khamenei's demand to join war

Recommended -

Iranian Supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei had instructed Hezbollah chief Naim Qassem to enter the fighting and launch missiles at Israel after the launch of Operation Rising Lion last week, high-ranking Israeli security sources told i24NEWS, speaking on the condition of anonymity.

Qassem—whose organization, a Shiite Iranian proxy, was decimated by Israel since joining the war against the Jewish state on October 8, 2023—refuses to comply for fear of devastating Israeli reprisals against Hezbollah.

The Supreme leader, the sources concluded, understands that he is in trouble and he needs Hezbollah.