Jordan arrests 16 over plot to destabilize country, suspects linked to Hamas

Jordanian authorities announced Tuesday that they have foiled a major plot aimed at undermining national security, arresting 16 individuals suspected of manufacturing rockets and drones, stockpiling explosives, and recruiting operatives both domestically and abroad.

According to official statements and local media reports, the suspects had been under surveillance since 2021.

Their plans included using locally sourced materials and smuggled components to build missiles, as well as establishing a drone production facility. A Jordanian security source told Reuters that the individuals arrested are linked to the Palestinian militant group Hamas.

The source added that Hamas has been accused of encouraging anti-government protests in Jordan, which has a large Palestinian population. The suspects have been referred to the State Security Court for prosecution.

This is a developing story