Jordanian authorities discover explosives planted by Iranian agents

Jordanian security forces announced late Monday night the discovery and safe detonation of explosives hidden in a commercial warehouse in an industrial zone southeast of Amman.

The operation, which underscores a significant threat to the kingdom's security, revealed that the explosives were part of an Iran-linked plot aimed at destabilizing Jordan.

The announcement follows a similar find on Saturday when security forces uncovered explosives in a residential area near a military airport utilized by US military planes.

According to Jordanian authorities, the explosives from both locations were planted by the same group, which has been linked to Iran's clandestine efforts to recruit agents for sabotage activities within Jordan.

Security sources, quoted by Reuters, indicated that the quantities of explosives found suggest the incidents were terror-related. This conclusion has led authorities to believe the plot is part of broader Iranian strategies to destabilize a key ally of Washington in the region.

While the authorities have not yet disclosed specific details regarding the individuals or groups behind the plot, or whether any arrests have been made, they assured that more information will be provided once investigations are completed.

This recent discovery is not the first instance of alleged Iranian attempts to destabilize Jordan. In March, Jordanian authorities foiled a suspected Iranian-led plot to smuggle weapons into the kingdom. These weapons were intended to support opponents of the ruling monarchy in carrying out acts of sabotage.

Local sources, cited by Reuters, reported that the March plot involved Iranian-backed militias in Syria attempting to supply a cell of the Muslim Brotherhood in Jordan, which has connections to the military wing of Hamas.

The network also planned to smuggle weapons into Palestinian Authority territories to establish a Hamas terror infrastructure, potentially opening another front against Israel.