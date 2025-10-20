"Keep dreaming:” Khamenei mocks Trump's claim of destroying Iran’s nuclear program

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei on Monday dismissed U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump’s assertions that American strikes had wiped out Iran’s nuclear facilities, saying the former president was “dreaming.”

“That's good, keep dreaming!” Khamenei said during a meeting in Tehran with Iranian athletes, responding to Trump’s repeated claims that Iran’s nuclear program had been “completely destroyed.”

https://x.com/i/web/status/1980239749236560377 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

The remarks come four months after joint Israeli-American airstrikes targeted several strategic sites in Iran, an operation Washington described as an effort to neutralize the regime’s nuclear capabilities. Tehran admitted to material damage at the time but maintained that its sensitive facilities remained intact and that nuclear activities continued “without interruption.”

“Who are you to decide which countries can or cannot have nuclear power?” Khamenei added, accusing the United States of “arrogance” and of seeking to “impose its laws on the world.”

The exchange underscores renewed friction between Tehran and Washington, as tensions rise following the collapse of the 2015 nuclear deal and a recent surge in targeted attacks across the region.