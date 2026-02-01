KLM reopens flights to Middle East after brief halt

Dutch flag carrier KLM announced overnight that it will resume flights to Tel Aviv, as well as to destinations in the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia.

Last week, KLM had initially announced the resumption of flights to Israel but quickly reversed the decision, citing rising regional tensions and the need to avoid certain airspaces.

The airline has now updated its plans, scheduling flights to Tel Aviv on February 2 and 3 with a revised timetable. Flights to Dubai will also operate between February 1 and 6, while services to other regional destinations, including Riyadh and Dammam in Saudi Arabia, have been reinstated.

In contrast, several European carriers are maintaining restrictions. Spanish airline Iberia Express extended its suspension of night flights to Israel until February 6, operating only one daytime service between Madrid and Tel Aviv.

The Lufthansa Group, which includes Lufthansa, Swiss, Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines, and Eurowings, has prolonged its night flight cancellations to February 3, with some flights moved to daytime hours. The group also announced it would continue to avoid Iranian and Iraqi airspace until further notice.