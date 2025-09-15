Leaders in Doha condemn Israel, urge diplomatic and economic measures

Recommended -

Arab and Muslim leaders convened an emergency summit in Doha on Monday to address heightened regional tensions following an unprecedented Israeli attack targeting Hamas officials on Qatari territory. The summit, hosted by the Emir of Qatar, Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, brought together leaders from across the Arab and Islamic world, who voiced strong condemnation of the strike and called for a coordinated political and economic response to Israel.

The attack, which targeted a Hamas delegation engaged in peace negotiations with U.S. and Egyptian mediation, was widely perceived by Gulf states as a “serious violation of Qatar’s sovereignty” and a dangerous risk of regional escalation. In response, the summit’s final 25-point statement expressed “absolute support” for Qatar’s security, stability, and sovereignty and condemned Israel for undermining peace efforts in Gaza.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi highlighted the gravity of the situation, stating that Israel “seeks to turn the region into an open target” and that the aggression on Qatar sets a “dangerous precedent” under international law.

He emphasized the need for Arab and Islamic countries to coordinate responses to security, political, and economic threats, warning that the current situation undermines existing peace agreements and regional stability.

Jordan’s King Abdullah II echoed this sentiment, declaring, “Qatar’s security is our security, and its stability is our stability. Our summit must produce practical decisions to confront this danger, stop the Gaza war, and prevent the displacement of the Palestinian people.”

The Emir of Qatar, Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, described the attack as a deliberate attempt to sabotage ongoing negotiations, calling it “a war of annihilation” against Gaza and accusing Israel of seeking to make Gaza uninhabitable.

He added that the targeted Hamas delegation was reviewing an American peace proposal and questioned why Israel would strike a negotiating party, accusing it of attempting to expand its influence over the region. “Netanyahu dreams of turning the Arab region into an Israeli sphere of influence — and that is a dangerous delusion,” he said.

The summit’s final statement condemned the Israeli strike as a “blatant aggression against an Arab and Islamic state and a member of the United Nations,” noting that it “exposes the extremist aggression of the Israeli government and adds to its criminal record, threatening regional and international security and peace.”

It emphasized that the attack not only violated Qatar’s sovereignty but also undermined mediation efforts to achieve a ceasefire in Gaza and secure the release of Israeli hostages.

The Doha summit stressed the need for a coordinated Arab-Islamic mechanism to confront Israeli actions diplomatically and economically, rejecting any justification for the attack and holding Israel “fully responsible.”

Leaders warned that repeated Israeli threats against Qatar or other Arab and Islamic countries would be considered provocations and dangerous escalations.

While the statement was strongly worded, it did not outline concrete punitive measures against Israel, instead focusing on solidarity with Qatar and calls for regional coordination. The summit underscored the broader challenge for Arab and Islamic states in balancing diplomatic engagement with Israel while responding to actions they view as violations of sovereignty and international law.