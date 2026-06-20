At least five people were killed on Wednesday morning in an Israeli strike on Arabsalim, a town in southern Lebanon, a Lebanese outlet reported, despite a ceasefire reached a day earlier between Israel and the Hezbollah terror group. The IDF did not immediately comment.

According to the report, Israeli aircraft and drones launched multiple strikes overnight and into the morning in the Nabatieh area, destroying homes and residential buildings. Israeli artillery also targeted Nabatieh and surrounding areas before dawn.