Lebanese first responders claim at least 16 people killed in Israeli strikes on southern region | LIVE BLOG
The IDF did not immediately comment on the reported incident
At least five people were killed on Wednesday morning in an Israeli strike on Arabsalim, a town in southern Lebanon, a Lebanese outlet reported, despite a ceasefire reached a day earlier between Israel and the Hezbollah terror group. The IDF did not immediately comment.
According to the report, Israeli aircraft and drones launched multiple strikes overnight and into the morning in the Nabatieh area, destroying homes and residential buildings. Israeli artillery also targeted Nabatieh and surrounding areas before dawn.
Lebanon’s Civil Defense claims at least 16 people killed in Israeli strikes on the southern Nabatieh region
Behind-the-scenes footage provided to i24NEWS of MDA and Rambam Hospital medics undergoing disinfection ahead of the evacuation and hospitalization of a suspected Ebola patient on Friday
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Further Israeli strikes on Hezbollah targets reported in Lebanon