Lebanese PM instructs army to consolidate weapons under state control

Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam has directed the Lebanese Armed Forces to develop a comprehensive plan for consolidating all weapons under state control by the end of 2025.

The announcement, made following a cabinet meeting at the presidential palace in Baabda, implies that Hezbollah and other armed factions would be required to disarm.

The cabinet was widely expected to announce a formal decision on the disarmament of Hezbollah during Tuesday's session.

The discussion was to follow a U.S.-backed proposal that urges Lebanon to rein in non-state armed groups, particularly Hezbollah, whose military capabilities have long operated outside the state’s control. However, Salam confirmed that the decision has been deferred and will be taken up again in Thursday’s cabinet meeting.

“We are committed to strengthening the authority of the state,” Salam said in a brief statement. “The Lebanese Armed Forces have been instructed to prepare a detailed plan to ensure that all arms in the country are brought under legitimate government oversight by year’s end.”

The announcement comes at a time of rising domestic and regional pressure on Lebanon to assert full sovereignty over its territory, especially in the wake of renewed cross-border violence with Israel and increasing scrutiny from Western allies. Washington has reportedly made disarmament a key condition in ongoing diplomatic and financial support to Lebanon, emphasizing the need to curb Hezbollah’s military independence.

Meanwhile, Hezbollah has pushed back forcefully against the idea of disarmament. In a statement delivered earlier Tuesday, Hezbollah Secretary-General Naim Qassem rejected any timeline for surrendering the group’s weapons, calling such efforts unacceptable as long as “Israeli aggression” against Lebanon continues. He argued that weakening the so-called resistance would only leave the country more vulnerable.