Lebanese President to Iran: Hezbollah will not keep weapons

Recommended -

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun has sent a clear message to Iran: no group in Lebanon, including Hezbollah, will be allowed to maintain armed forces outside the control of the state.

Speaking Wednesday during a meeting with Ali Larijani, secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, Aoun emphasized the importance of national sovereignty and warned against any foreign interference in Lebanon's internal affairs.

The discussions at the presidential palace in Baabda took place shortly after the Lebanese government approved a U.S.-backed roadmap aimed at disarming Hezbollah.

In his remarks, Aoun stressed that Lebanon is open to cooperation with Iran but only under conditions of mutual respect and sovereignty.

Larijani, in response, affirmed that Iran respects Lebanese sovereignty and does not intend to interfere in the country’s internal decisions. Speaking after separate talks with Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, a Hezbollah ally, Larijani stated: “Any decision taken by the Lebanese government in consultation with the resistance is respected by us.”

https://x.com/i/web/status/1955668276190605716 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

He also clarified that no Iranian plan had been presented to Lebanon, accusing the United States of imposing initiatives and deadlines. Larijani encouraged Beirut to distinguish between friends and foes, designating Israel as the enemy and Hezbollah as a valued ally.

The exchange underscores Lebanon’s delicate balancing act between maintaining internal security, managing foreign relations, and addressing pressures from international partners. The Aoun-Larijani meeting comes amid rising tensions in the region and ongoing scrutiny of Hezbollah’s military presence within Lebanon.