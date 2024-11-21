Lebanese sources claim Israel responsible for negotiation failures

Lebanese sources involved in the negotiations between Israel and Lebanon have stated that Beirut will hold Jerusalem accountable if the ongoing talks fail, according to a report from the Lebanese newspaper Al-Akhbar on Thursday.

The sources warned that if the deal collapses, Israel risks facing a new wave of attacks, both along the borders and potentially within its own territory.

The agreement currently under negotiation is said to represent the maximum concessions Lebanon is willing to make. Central to the discussions are essential clauses concerning the delineation of borders between the two countries. To halt the conflict, Lebanon demands a complete Israeli withdrawal to the "Blue Line," the established boundary between Israel and Lebanon, which was set on October 6. Additionally, the Lebanese insist on establishing a timetable for withdrawal from all occupied territories as soon as a ceasefire is declared.

Another critical aspect of the negotiations pertains to the release of prisoners. The sources indicate that Lebanon is demanding the immediate release of all Lebanese prisoners held in Israel, whom they refer to as "prisoners of the resistance." They are also seeking the return of the bodies of fighters captured by Israel during the hostilities. These points are considered non-negotiable conditions for reaching a final agreement.

The sources further emphasized that "the Americans have acknowledged that the Lebanese observations regarding the agreement are logical," suggesting that Lebanon will not be held responsible if the negotiations do not succeed.

If Israel rejects these key clauses, it will bear sole responsibility for any prolongation of the fighting and the subsequent escalation of attacks from Lebanon.