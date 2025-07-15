Lebanon’s central bank bans dealings with Hezbollah's financial institution

Recommended -

Lebanon’s central bank has banned all licensed financial institutions from dealing directly or indirectly with Hezbollah-linked Al-Qard Al-Hassan, according to a source to Reuters on Tuesday.

The directive, dated Monday, identifies Al-Qard Al-Hassan as an unlicensed entity and prohibits any financial engagement with it.

The move signals a rare step by Lebanese authorities to restrict Hezbollah’s economic operations, amid mounting international scrutiny and domestic financial instability.

U.S. Special Envoy Thomas Barrack, who visited Beirut last week, welcomed the measure as “a step in the right direction,” saying it demonstrated progress in aligning Lebanon’s financial institutions under proper regulatory supervision.

The decision follows rising pressure from the U.S. and global financial watchdogs urging Lebanon to take concrete action against Hezbollah’s parallel financial networks. A Lebanese official said the move had been under discussion for months and was accelerated by growing international demands.

Though Lebanese banks have largely avoided Al-Qard Al-Hassan due to U.S. sanctions, the central bank’s formal directive now sets a legal precedent for enforcement.