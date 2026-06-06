Lebanon slams Israel for killing 2 officers, soldier as IDF says it struck LAF vehicle suspecting Hezbollah activity

The Israeli military said Saturday it struck a vehicle near Tebnit in southern Lebanon after identifying it as moving suspiciously toward Israeli troops in an evacuated combat zone, where Hezbollah was expected to fire on soldiers.

According to the military, the vehicle was traveling through an active combat area and had not coordinated its movement with the IDF. The army said it had “concrete indications” that Hezbollah would direct fire at Israeli forces from the same area, adding that intelligence showed the group was carrying out extensive operations there.

The vehicle was hit after it was deemed to pose a threat to the troops, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) spokesperson said. An initial inquiry found that two Lebanese Army officers and a soldier were inside the vehicle, and the military said the incident was under review.

The Lebanese military said those killed in the strike were a brigadier general, a captain and a soldier.

The IDF said it was reviewing the incident and would draw lessons from it, stressing that it operates against Hezbollah and not against the Lebanese Army.